Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $189.38 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $189,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 199.0% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $647,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE PGR opened at $225.23 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,460. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

