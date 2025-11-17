Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $43.96 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $579.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.90 and its 200 day moving average is $468.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,341 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,998. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

