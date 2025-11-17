OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $2.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00016295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

