Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $859.62 thousand and $6.14 thousand worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,920,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

