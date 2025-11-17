Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $161.18 thousand worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 884,544,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

