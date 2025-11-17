Comparing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unilever has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 3 4 2 2.55 BRC 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unilever and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Unilever currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. BRC has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.55%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Unilever.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unilever and BRC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $59.77 billion 2.43 $6.22 billion N/A N/A BRC $391.49 million 0.82 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -9.18

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Summary

Unilever beats BRC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

