MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on December 3rd

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.
MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6%
MKTX stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $268.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.91.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
