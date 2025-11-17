The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

