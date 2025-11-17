Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

