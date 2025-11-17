Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $182,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.