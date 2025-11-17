Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $163,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $897,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $13,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $104.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.