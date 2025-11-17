Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 181,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ITW opened at $243.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

