Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after buying an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after acquiring an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $352.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

