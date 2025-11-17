Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 564,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 15.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,086,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

