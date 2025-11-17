Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $76.52 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.24 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.