Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $81,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

