PAX Financial Group LLC Has $23.91 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,755,000 after buying an additional 290,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

