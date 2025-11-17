Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $84,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after purchasing an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.09 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.33 and its 200 day moving average is $298.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.