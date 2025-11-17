Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,942,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.17% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,998,736. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

