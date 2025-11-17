Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

