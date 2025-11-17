Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.04.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

