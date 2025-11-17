Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $471,669,000 after buying an additional 1,721,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ABT opened at $130.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

