Intrust Bank NA Buys 777 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.82. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

