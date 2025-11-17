KBC Group NV Buys 8,053 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.