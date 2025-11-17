Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 1,222.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 329,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,051,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,054,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,095,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Zacks Research downgraded Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $255.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $228.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $232.02. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

