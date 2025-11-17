Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.35 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

