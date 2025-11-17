Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,151 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,941,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $35,548,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $23,261,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.01 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

