Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

