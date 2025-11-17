Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.8889.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 8,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $188.94 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

