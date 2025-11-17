Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $162,127,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after buying an additional 743,617 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 540,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.29. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

