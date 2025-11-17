MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 48.2% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 211,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.