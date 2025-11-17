MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after buying an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,283,000 after acquiring an additional 261,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,939,000 after acquiring an additional 701,779 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $89.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.