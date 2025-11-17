4,006 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

