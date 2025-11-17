Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $67.67 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 127,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC increased their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $577.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.86 and its 200-day moving average is $558.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

