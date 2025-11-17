Kazazian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $352.61 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,492 shares of company stock worth $36,448,119. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.