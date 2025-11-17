Kazazian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $352.61 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,492 shares of company stock worth $36,448,119. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.