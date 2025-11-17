55,529 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO Bought by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bausch + Lomb accounts for about 1.0% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 242,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $4,712,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 893,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 247,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 147.6% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

BLCO stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

