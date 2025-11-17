Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 18,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 286,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 184.6% in the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 248,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.