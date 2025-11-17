Kazazian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Kazazian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,332 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 2.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

