16,008 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Bought by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Block comprises about 1.5% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,862,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,441.56. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

