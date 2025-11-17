Kazazian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Kazazian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period.

Shares of BIDU opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. CLSA upgraded Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

