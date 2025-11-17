Kazazian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Kazazian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.