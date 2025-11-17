Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 28,150 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $554.37 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

