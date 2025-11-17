Kazazian Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 137.4% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 41,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 55,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 61.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

