Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,288,508 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,044,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

