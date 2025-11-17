PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.79 on Monday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.