PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 793 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

