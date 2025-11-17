PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

QQQM stock opened at $250.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

