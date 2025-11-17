PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

