PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,062,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,150 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,643,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,296,000 after buying an additional 274,765 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,726,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,618,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 555,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,135,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

