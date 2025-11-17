Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9,783.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VONV opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.