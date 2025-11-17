Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Plug Power Stock Down 10.0%

PLUG stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.28. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

